Hernando County deputies save distressed pilot attempting overnight landing without runway lights

Two Hernando County deputies helped a pilot in danger when he could not get the runway lights to turn on for an early morning landing.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Deputy/Pilot S. Kling and Deputy/Pilot R. McLaughlin had to think outside the box to aid an incoming pilot in distress trying to land just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When the two deputies noticed the incoming aircraft was in distress, they responded to the HCSO aircraft, which was sitting on the helipad, and tried to turn the runway lights on for the pilot. They were also unable to do so, though.

According to HCSO, the pilot seemed to be growing increasingly distressed and unsure of how he was going to be able to land without runway lights.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

So, the two deputies notified the pilot over the radio that they would launch and use the ‘Night-Sun’ on their aircraft to illuminate the runway. They hoped they'd be able to at least light up the numbers and touchdown zone, so the pilot could safely land his aircraft.

They then flew out to the runway, positioned the aircraft about 500 feet south of the touchdown zone, and used the Night-Sun to guide the pilot. HCSO reported that thankfully, the pilot safely landed.

Authorities at the airport checked the runway lights and reported they are fully operational at this time.

"The worst feeling in the world amongst aviators is being in the air and believing that you will not be able to get on the ground safely," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. "This is an example of a deputy being in the right place, at the right time, allowing this rightfully concerned pilot to get home to his loved ones."