Temple Terrace man armed with a gun arrested after 2 hit-and-run crashes, fentanyl seized: Troopers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Temple Terrace man investigators said was armed with a gun was arrested after two hit-and-run crashes. The Florida Highway Patrol also said he was found with multiple drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill more than 30,000 people.

Troopers said they arrested Afranur Rahman, 29, on multiple drug charges as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improperly exhibiting a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The first crash happened Wednesday afternoon in a Burger King parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and SR 54 in Wesley Chapel. Authorities said the driver of a white GMC Sierra unintentionally hit a white Dodge Challenger, which was driven by the suspect, as they were leaving.

READ: High-speed pursuit ends with violent struggle, arrest in Pasco County: FHP

The GMC Sierra driver pulled back into the parking lot, but Rahman became angry and hostile, causing the other driver to leave out of fear of an altercation. As the GMC Sierra headed westbound on SR 54, the driver of the Challenger "displayed a firearm" while stopped under the I-75 bridge.

Troopers said the GMC Sierra driver was in fear for his life.

The Challenger continued pursuing the GMC eastbound on SR 54 onto Oakley Boulevard. Officials said the GMC driver pulled into the Grove Plaza where law enforcement was waiting.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

During the pursuit, the Challenger hit a silver Ford F-250 and continued to follow the GMC Sierra without stopping, according to authorities.

MORE: Man shot, killed in domestic shooting in Holiday: PCSO

Rahman told troopers that he followed the GMC Sierra after the first crash, because he left the scene. He also told them that he didn't have a gun on him.

According to FHP, Rahman had a passenger in the Challenger who told them that it was a rental car in the suspect's name.

Troopers said they searched the Challenger and found a backpack that contained $4,103 in cash, a cell phone, 66.7 grams of fentanyl, a bottle containing 136.5 grams of codeine and a 9mm gun. Investigators also found a trash bag in the trunk that contained water bottles and a package of more than five pounds of marijuana.

Rahman was taken into custody and booked into the Pasco County Jail.