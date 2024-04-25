Tampa man accused of pointing laser light at flights landing at TPA

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa man has been arrested after police say he put pilots and passengers in danger at TPA by pointing lasers at incoming flights.

The Tampa Police Department says a laser light has been pointed at flights landing at TPA more than 40 times since the first of the year.

TPD and the FBI began investigating in April and narrowed the suspect’s location to a specific area in South Tampa.

On Thursday, officers watching suspect Douglas Sollenberger, 47, say they found him with a laser light and saw him point it directly at an incoming Jet Blue flight.

Police say the pilot of the Jet Blue flight confirmed that he had been struck by a laser. However, he was able to safely land the plane.

READ: 13-year-old arrested for pointing laser at Pinellas County sheriff’s helicopter: ‘He’s blinding our pilot’

Afterward, police say Sollenberger went home and was arrested.

Douglas Sollenberger mugshot courtesy of HCSO.

Officers using a search warrant found two lasers inside Sollenberger’s home, including the one they believe was used early Thursday morning.

"These laser strikes are not only illegal but also incredibly reckless behavior that could have resulted in a tragic accident," said Chief Bercaw. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of our officers and the FBI in bringing this case to a close."

"Tampa International Airport takes every measure to ensure the safety of flight and we rely on our entire community to assist us in those efforts," TPA Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos said. "We're thankful to our TPD and FBI partners, whom we work very closely with, for their diligent work in protecting our aircraft, passengers, and crews. Never point a laser at an aircraft!"

Sollenberger has been charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter