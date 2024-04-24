Forbes releases its 25 worst U.S. cities to drive in: Here’s where Tampa ranks

If you think Florida drivers are bad, you’re not alone. Forbes has released its list of the worst American cities to drive in and the Sunshine State has three cities ranked in the top 25.

According to Forbes, Oakland, California is the worst city to drive in due to its high number of fatal car crashes, high gas prices, and long daily commute times.

Miami came in as the second-worst place to drive with its high insurance prices, long commutes, and slow rush-hour speeds.

Tampa ranked 24 with 16.32 deadly car crashes for every 100,000 residents and 165.61 car thefts per 100,000 residents.

RELATED: New study finds Tampa among cities with worst drivers: Forbes

Jacksonville came in at 22 with 16.37 fatal car crashes per 100,000 residents and 230.96 car thefts per 100,000 residents.

Forbes rated two cities in North Carolina - Raleigh, and Charlotte - as the best cities to drive in.

To figure out which cities are the worst for driving, Forbes looked at information from 47 of the most populated cities with available data from 15 metrics across four key categories including driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership, and access to car maintenance.

Click here to see the entire list.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter