FHP: Haines City man killed in ATV crash

A Haines City man died late Saturday night after losing control of an ATV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old man was driving an ATV northbound on North 15th Street, south of Johnson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

While traveling at a high rate of speed, troopers say the man tried to brake abruptly for stopped traffic and lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV flipped over and came to a final rest in the southbound lane, according to FHP.

The man was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital and later died.

