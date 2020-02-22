FHP: Head-on crash kills 2 teens, critically injures a third and sends newspaper delivery driver to hospital

Two teenagers died shortly after midnight Saturday after crashing head-on with a semi-truck on US-92 in Plant City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said three teenagers were traveling westbound on US-92, just west of Turkey Creek Road when their vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a newspaper delivery truck.

The teenage driver and one of the passengers died on the scene. A second teenager passenger was taken to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries.

According to FHP, none of the teenagers were wearing seatbelts.

The newspaper employee was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.