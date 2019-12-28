FHP investigating golf cart hit and run crash in Bradenton

article

An 80-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while on her golf cart, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was in a golf cart collecting mail from a mailbox when a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta collided with the right side of the golf cart.

The driver of the Jetta ran off the roadway and crashed into a palm tree, troopers said.

The woman was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to the FHP, the driver of the Jetta took off on foot. Troopers describe him as a white male in his early 30’s.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the FHP or Crimestoppers.

