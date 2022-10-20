FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

article

A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.

As a result, the motorcyclist collided with the right rear side of the sedan, according to FHP.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

