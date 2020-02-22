FHP: Multi-vehicle crash injures 1, ties up traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

article

A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the Howard Frankland Bridge and tried to pass slower traffic by driving on the paved shoulder. While attempting to pass an SUV, the motorcycle collided with the left rear side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike upon impact. However, the motorcycle kept going, riderless, and collided with a concrete barrier wall before traveling across the roadway and crashing into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured. Troopers said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

