WATCH: FHP trooper sacked during Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

By
Published  October 27, 2024 6:38pm EDT
Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

FHP Trooper tackled during Buccaneers' game

An FHP Trooper working security during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game was tackled in the back of the endzone. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

TAMPA, Fla. - Down goes … Trooper?

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper working security at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game broke his ankle after getting hit from behind at the back of the endzone, FHP announced.

The collision with the officer occurred while Atlanta Falcons' Kevin King was tackling Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett during a kickoff.

The Falcons beat the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, holding a late comeback by the Buccaneers.

