WATCH: FHP trooper sacked during Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Down goes … Trooper?

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper working security at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game broke his ankle after getting hit from behind at the back of the endzone, FHP announced.

READ MORE: Cousins throws for 276 yards and 4 TDs as Falcons beat Bucs 31-26 to take control of NFC South

The collision with the officer occurred while Atlanta Falcons' Kevin King was tackling Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett during a kickoff.

The Falcons beat the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, holding a late comeback by the Buccaneers.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: