2 teens arrested for murder after shooting at Rossi Park: BPD

Two teens face murder charges after Bradenton police say gunfire at a park left one person dead and two others, including one of the suspects, injured.

The backstory:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, police responded to Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday and found three people shot.

Investigators say Wilfredo Allende, 21, died at the hospital.

Police arrested Frederick Kelly, 18, and Jon'ques Jones, 17. Both face second-degree murder charges, while Jones also faces an aggravated battery charge.

BPD says another person shot Jones in self-defense during the exchange of gunfire, while the third person who was shot is listed as stable at the hospital.

