2 teens arrested for murder after shooting at Rossi Park: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - Two teens face murder charges after Bradenton police say gunfire at a park left one person dead and two others, including one of the suspects, injured.
The backstory:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, police responded to Rossi Park on the Bradenton Riverwalk shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday and found three people shot.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.
Investigators say Wilfredo Allende, 21, died at the hospital.
Police arrested Frederick Kelly, 18, and Jon'ques Jones, 17. Both face second-degree murder charges, while Jones also faces an aggravated battery charge.
BPD says another person shot Jones in self-defense during the exchange of gunfire, while the third person who was shot is listed as stable at the hospital.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Bradenton Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter