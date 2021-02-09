FHP searching for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured 15-year-old on motorcycle in Ruskin

A teenager on a motorcycle had serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into him at a Ruskin intersection. Troopers said two people fled on foot from the vehicle following Monday’s crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old boy, who didn’t have a license, was using an unregistered motorcycle as he was traveling west on the north sidewalk of State Road 674.

Meanwhile, the driver of a two-door white Pontiac G6 was heading west on SR-674. Troopers said as the teen was crossing the roadway near the intersection for 9th Street East, he entered into the path of Pontiac.

Both vehicles crashed, causing the teenager to propel onto the hood, windshield, and roof of the vehicle, troopers said. Following the collision, they said two Black men ran away from the crash and have yet to be identified or located.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

