FHP: Teen killed, 1 critically injured in Citrus County wrong-way crash 

A 19-year-old male was killed and a 66-year-old woman was critically in a wrong-way car crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-19, south of Indian Woods Path, for an unknown reason around 6:30 a.m.

At the same time, the 19-year-old male was traveling southbound on US-19. The two vehicles collided head-on, rotated and came to rest in the travel lanes, according to FHP.

Another vehicle that was traveling southbound on US-19 did not notice the two crashed vehicles and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the 19-year-old, troopers said.

The 19-year-old died at the scene of the crash.

