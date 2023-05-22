Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Teen killed in Brooksville crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hernando County
Law enforcement vehicles outside the scene of a fatal car crash. 

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old male died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Brooksville

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling eastbound on Wisconsin Road, east of State Road 50, around 3 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Sentra. 

Troopers say the car spun off the highway, crashed into a stop sign and a utility pole before coming to a final rest. 

The driver died at the scene. 

