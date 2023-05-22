FHP: Teen killed in Brooksville crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old male died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Brooksville.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling eastbound on Wisconsin Road, east of State Road 50, around 3 a.m. when he lost control of his Nissan Sentra.
Troopers say the car spun off the highway, crashed into a stop sign and a utility pole before coming to a final rest.
The driver died at the scene.
