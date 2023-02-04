FHP: Trooper-involved shooting in Wesley Chapel leaves 1 dead

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal shooting involving a state trooper.

It happened Saturday morning in the area of Overpass Road and I-75 in Wesley Chapel.

A truck with crime scene tape around it following a fatal shooting involving a state trooper.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol told FOX 13 that one person was killed in the shooting and that person is not the trooper.

It is unknown if the trooper was injured and what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

