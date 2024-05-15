Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2024 schedule

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2024.

The Bucs will play three games during the preseason starting August 10, and then 17 regular season games, starting September 8 at home against the Washington Commanders.

Mike Evans (13) makes a catch in front of the Bucs logo during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 13, 2018 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

See the full schedule below:

Preseason:

@ Cincinnati Bengals, August 10

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, August 17

Miami Dolphins, August 23

Regular Season:

Washington Commanders, September 8

@ Detroit Lions, September 15

Denver Broncos, September 22

@ Atlanta Falcons, October 3

@ New Orleans Saints, October 13

Baltimore Ravens, October 21

@ Kansas City Chiefs, November 4

San Francisco 49ers, November 10

BYE week

@ New York Giants, November 24

@ Carolina Panthers, December 1

Las Vegas Raiders, December 8

@ Los Angeles Chargers, December 15

@ Dallas Cowboys, December 22

Carolina Panthers, December 29

New Orleans Saints, TBD