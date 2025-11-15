Fire breaks out at Red Roof Inn, no injuries reported: HCFR

The Brief A fire broke out at the Red Roof Inn early on Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building. HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.



A fire broke out early on Saturday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Horace Ave. in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Multiple people contacted 911 at around 3:19 a.m. to report flames coming from the hotel's upper floor.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building.

Timeline:

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Nobody was injured.

Red Roof Inn is near Falkenburg Road and State Road 60.

HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

