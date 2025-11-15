Fire breaks out at Red Roof Inn, no injuries reported: HCFR
TAMPA - A fire broke out early on Saturday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Horace Ave. in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Multiple people contacted 911 at around 3:19 a.m. to report flames coming from the hotel's upper floor.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building.
Timeline:
The fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Nobody was injured.
Red Roof Inn is near Falkenburg Road and State Road 60.
HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.