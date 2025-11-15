Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Red Roof Inn, no injuries reported: HCFR

Published  November 15, 2025 4:14pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • A fire broke out at the Red Roof Inn early on Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
    • When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building.
    • HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

TAMPA - A fire broke out early on Saturday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Horace Ave. in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Multiple people contacted 911 at around 3:19 a.m. to report flames coming from the hotel's upper floor.

When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story building.

Timeline:

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving.

Nobody was injured. 

Red Roof Inn is near Falkenburg Road and State Road 60.

HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

