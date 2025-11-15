FHP trying to identify hit-and-run suspect, video of crash released

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to identify a hit-and-run driver after a 49-year-old from Brandon was hit while riding a bicycle. A 49-year-old bicyclist from Brandon was crossing U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County when troopers say a Volvo semi-truck hit him. While the truck driver was trying to attend to the bicyclist, the pickup truck heading northbound struck the victim and did not stop.



The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck after a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening.

A 49-year-old bicyclist from Brandon was crossing U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsborough County when troopers say a Volvo semi-truck hit him.

PREVIOUS: Bicyclist hit and killed by semi-truck while crossing US 41: FHP

While the truck driver was trying to attend to the bicyclist, the pickup truck heading northbound struck the victim and did not stop.

FHP says the victim died at the scene.

What you can do:

Video of the incident has been released and people with relevant information should contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube