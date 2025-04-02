Crews battle fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park

The Brief Crews battled a fire along W. Sligh Ave. on Wednesday morning. Sligh Ave. was closed near ZooTampa at Lowry Park during the morning rush. No further details on the fire have been released.



Crews with Tampa Fire Rescue battled a fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park that shut down a stretch of Sligh Ave. during the Wednesday morning rush.

What we know:

TFR says crews responded early Wednesday to a structure fire in the 900 block of W. Sligh Ave.

Sligh Ave. was closed in both directions during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

What we don't know:

TFR has not released further details on the fire.

The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue.

