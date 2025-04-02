Crews battle fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park
TAMPA, Fla. - Crews with Tampa Fire Rescue battled a fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park that shut down a stretch of Sligh Ave. during the Wednesday morning rush.
What we know:
TFR says crews responded early Wednesday to a structure fire in the 900 block of W. Sligh Ave.
Sligh Ave. was closed in both directions during the investigation. The road has since reopened.
What we don't know:
TFR has not released further details on the fire.
The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter