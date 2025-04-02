Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Updated  April 2, 2025 8:54am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • Crews battled a fire along W. Sligh Ave. on Wednesday morning.
    • Sligh Ave. was closed near ZooTampa at Lowry Park during the morning rush.
    • No further details on the fire have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - Crews with Tampa Fire Rescue battled a fire near ZooTampa at Lowry Park that shut down a stretch of Sligh Ave. during the Wednesday morning rush.

What we know:

TFR says crews responded early Wednesday to a structure fire in the 900 block of W. Sligh Ave.

Sligh Ave. was closed in both directions during the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

TFR has not released further details on the fire.

The Source: This story was written with information from Tampa Fire Rescue.

TampaFire