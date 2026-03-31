Fire destroys Spring Hill home: HCFR

The Brief A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Spring Hill home. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Early Tuesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to a house fire on Northcliffe Blvd in Spring Hill.

What we know:

Once on-scene, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After a search, firefighters said there was nobody inside, and began a defensive attack.

The fire was under control within an hour.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.