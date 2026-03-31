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Fire destroys Spring Hill home: HCFR

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Published  March 31, 2026 3:00pm EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Spring Hill home.
    • There were no injuries reported.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Early Tuesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to a house fire on Northcliffe Blvd in Spring Hill.

What we know:

Once on-scene, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After a search, firefighters said there was nobody inside, and began a defensive attack.

The fire was under control within an hour.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered through a press release from Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Hernando CountyFire