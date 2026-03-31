Fire destroys Spring Hill home: HCFR
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Early Tuesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to a house fire on Northcliffe Blvd in Spring Hill.
What we know:
Once on-scene, firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames.
After a search, firefighters said there was nobody inside, and began a defensive attack.
The fire was under control within an hour.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered through a press release from Hernando County Fire Rescue.