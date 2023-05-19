Fire at historic B.S. Robertson building in Ybor City under investigation

A 100-year-old building in Ybor City caught fire Friday morning.

A passerby noticed flames coming from the B.S. Robertson building around 4:45 a.m. and called for help.

When fire crews from Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the building.

The building was under renovation but had power and utilities.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Tampa Fire Marshal Office investigators.