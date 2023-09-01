Fire officials warn of fires in low-lying areas that experienced flooding from Hurricane Idalia

article

Less than 48 hours after Hurricane Idalia moved up Florida's Gulf Coast, the cleanup and recovery have begun. Pinellas County officials said the county had the highest storm surge it’s had in years.

Between the dangerous storm surge and high tides, county officials said water rushed into hundreds of homes and forced more than 60 water rescues throughout the county.

Pinellas County Emergency Management said some of those rescues involved multiple families.

On Thursday, people continued to try to get back into their homes.

St. Pete Fire Rescue crews are warning people about another threat following the flooding. Crews responded to several fires in low-lying areas that flooded.

"If there's still water within your home, electricity and water don't mix," said Lt. Garth Swingle with St. Pete Fire Rescue.

Swingle said they can now access every area in the city, which helps them respond to calls for help quicker. He says homes and cars that flooded are more susceptible to electrical fires, especially if electrical equipment got wet in the flooding.

"If you evacuated, you come home, there's no power, so the first thing you do is go to the fuse box or the electrical panel and make sure that the main is off," Swingle said. "So what that does is, it stops the power maybe from the lights, even if you believe the power is off in your neighborhood. You never know."

Swingle said they’ve put out multiple house fires so far, including in the Shore Acres area, which was inundated with water on Wednesday.

Emergency officials are warning residents about the risk of electrical fires not only in homes, but in cars.

"If you have an electric vehicle, and it flooded with saltwater, please do not keep it inside of your garage or right next to your home. It is susceptible to spontaneous combustion," Cathie Perkins, the director of Pinellas County Emergency Management, said.

Pinellas County officials said they’ve already seen one car catch fire following the flooding.

As more people get back to their homes, St. Pete Fire Rescue is urging people to be extra cautious.

Swingle encouraged people not to touch wet electrical equipment, use that equipment, avoid using extension cords and to inspect wiring and outlets when they get back into their homes.

"See if there's any damage to any outlets or anything to that level where you're like, ‘Oh, you know what the water looks like it got above my. Electrical line. Let me now turn on the power for that,’" Swingle said.

If you home or business was damaged, Perkins said people should list damaged or lost items and take photos of the damage.

You can find information on flood insurance and claims here.