'Let people celebrate in peace': Florida bishops ask for Christmas pause in immigration enforcement

The Brief Florida Catholic bishops are asking federal and state leaders to pause immigration enforcement during the Christmas holidays. The White House says immigration operations will continue despite the appeal.



Eight members of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, including leaders from the Diocese of St. Petersburg, have signed a letter urging the federal government to temporarily halt immigration enforcement during the Christmas season.

The letter is addressed to President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In it, the bishops say the government has already achieved its goals of securing the border and removing dangerous criminals.

They argue that current enforcement efforts are now impacting people with no criminal background, including some with legal authorization to be in the United States, and that families are living in fear during the holidays.

"We request that the government pause apprehension and round-up activities during the Christmas season. Such a pause would show a decent regard for the humanity of these families. Now is not the time to be callous toward the suffering caused by immigration enforcement," Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote. "While enforcement will always be part of any immigration policy, such enforcement can be carried out in a way that recognizes due process as well as the humanity and dignity of all affected, including those carrying out those policies."

What they're saying:

Wenski says the request is not a policy reversal but a temporary pause.

"What we’re asking is something very, very simple. It’s not asking them to reverse their policies, which we hope they would, but we’re just asking them to give a pause so that we can get beyond the Christmas holidays without people being paralyzed by fear," Wenski said.

Wenski made the remarks during a Monday press conference, emphasizing that Christmas is rooted in compassion and human dignity.

"Christmas is all about Jesus, who was born in a stable because there was no room for him in the inn," Wenski told reporters. "And here we have a whole population of people that are living the bitter part of that first Christmas, being reminded that there is no room for them as well. We want to create room for the in our hearts and affirm their dignity as human beings, even if they don't have legal papers."

Big picture view:

The appeal comes during a Christmas season in which churches across the country have spoken out against immigration enforcement practices. Some congregations have displayed nativity scenes portraying the Holy Family as modern-day refugees. In others, an "ICE WAS HERE" sign replaces Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

Last month, Pope Leo XIV said people should be treated humanely even if they are in the country illegally, noting that courts and a justice system exist to handle immigration cases. He has previously encouraged bishops to speak out on social justice concerns and criticized what he described as the inhumane treatment of immigrants.

The other side:

In an emailed response to the Associated Press, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said immigration enforcement will continue.

"President Trump was elected based on his promise to the American people to deport criminal illegal aliens. And he’s keeping that promise," the statement said.