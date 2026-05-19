Fire officials warn that transition from drought to rainy season does not mean brushfire season is over

The Brief Florida fire officials are warning that Florida's transition from drought to rainy season may not necessarily decrease the number of wildfires. The state currently has sixty wildfires burning, with 2,100 ignited so far this year. Last year saw 2,900 fires, a number that state officials say could be exceeded this year.



State fire officials are warning that lightning strikes could increase the number of fires, even as the rainy season begins.

The state has been under drought conditions for months, with dry brush contributing greatly to the number of wildfires felt across the state.

Citrus County brush fire

What we know:

In Citrus County, twelve acres are burning on private land just north of the Withlacoochee State Forest.

Helicopters are dropping water onto the fire, which is smoldering on land that is often grazed by cattle.

A helicopter drops water on a Citrus County wildfire.

"It's very unpredictable, right?" said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. "Lightning can hit anywhere and often."

Florida brush fires

By the numbers:

There are 63 fires burning across the state right now.

Less than halfway through the year, we've already seen three-quarters of the fires as compared to all of last year.

There have been 2,100 fires this year, compared to 2,900 last year.

"Peak wildfire season is in front of us because we're gonna start getting more thunderstorms. We hope it brings a lot of rain, but it also brings lightning, and that's gonna cause some fires," said Simpson.

Arson convictions start at five years behind bars.

Dig deeper:

With one-fifth of wildfires started either purposely or by accident, the attorney general joined the Agriculture commissioners' press conference to warn that the full force of the law will be applied to anyone who is negligent, especially in areas where burn bans are in place.

They apply in almost every county in the Bay Area right now.

This map shows the potential summer fire outlook nationwide.

‘We will get through this’

What they're saying:

"I love a good bonfire as much as anybody, but with our record droughts and the dry climate, unfortunately, accidents can happen," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The fire burning just north of the Withlachoochee State Forest is not yet threatening any homes, but the twelve acres are among the 136,000 acres burned so far this year.

The goal is to put this and every fire out before people or property are harmed.

"We will get through this," said Simpson. "But we do need our residents to pay attention because we are just now. Coming up on peak fire season."