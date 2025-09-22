Fire at Punta Gorda synagogue ruled arson and a hate crime

The Brief Someone threw a device through a window at the Chabad of Charlotte County, sparking a fire. The fire was contained to a classroom. No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.



The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating a fire at a synagogue as both arson and a hate crime.

What we know:

Police say someone intentionally started a fire at the Chabad of Charlotte County on Friday night, throwing an object through the window that then ignited.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The fire was contained to a classroom and no one was hurt.

Police said the letter "J" was spray-painted on walls and sidewalks around the synagogue, further indicating the attack's hateful intent.

This crime took place just days before the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which officially starts Monday night at sunset.

What we don't know:

As of this writing, no arrests have been made.