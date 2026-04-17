Fire shuts down all roads in downtown Inverness: CCSO

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The Brief A structure fire in Inverness has closed all roads directly in downtown Inverness. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a ‘major’ structure fire is burning near the intersection of Courthouse Square and N. Apopka Drive in downtown Inverness. Officials have not said what building is on fire or if anyone was injured.



A structure fire in Inverness has closed all roads directly in downtown Inverness.

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a ‘major’ structure fire is burning near the intersection of Courthouse Square and N. Apopka Drive in downtown Inverness.

All roads in downtown Inverness are shut down.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area, so first responders can clear the scene.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies, Citrus County Fire Rescue, and Inverness Fire Department are on scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what building is on fire or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.