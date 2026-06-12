Fire tears through former Avon Park Beachfront Night Club

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The Brief Firefighters rushed to West Garrett Road Tuesday evening to battle a heavy blaze at the iconic 10,000-square-foot structure. Emergency crews contained the inferno after hours of suppression operations, leaving the local landmark completely ruined. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting local officials to determine what sparked the destructive blaze.



A massive fire destroyed the former Beachfront Night Club building in Avon Park on Tuesday evening, displacing one resident and drawing dozens of emergency responders to the scene on West Garrett Road.

Avon Park fire

What we know:

Highlands County Fire Rescue dispatched crews to the scene at approximately 8:02 p.m. after receiving reports of the blaze.

First responders arrived to find heavy fire conditions ripping through the approximately 10,000-square-foot building.

Firefighters from the Avon Park Fire Department and Sebring Fire Department joined the Highlands County Fire Rescue to contain and extinguish the flames.

About 15 apparatus and 40 to 50 emergency responders rushed to the scene to combat the inferno.

Dozens of emergency responders worked into Wednesday morning to contain the inferno, leaving the local landmark completely ruined. Image is courtesy of Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Because of the building's size and the intensity of the flames, crews remained on the scene well into Wednesday morning to complete suppression and overhaul operations.

Duke Energy crews also responded to disconnect the electrical service to the structure.

The building was destroyed and is considered a total loss, though officials reported no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

One person living in a residential portion of the building was displaced, and the American Red Cross is providing emergency housing and support services.

State fire marshal investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting local officials to pinpoint the exact origin and cause of the incident.

Fire crews rushed to West Garrett Road last Tuesday evening to battle an intense blaze tearing through the 10,000-square-foot structure. Image is courtesy of Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Community historical connection

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the family and to the Avon Park community," Division Chief William Kingston said. "The Beachfront has long been an iconic part of Avon Park's history. Many residents remember the pink building and the role it played in the community for decades. We know the owner was working toward restoring the property, and we recognize that this loss will be felt by many people who have a connection to this place."

Kingston also expressed gratitude to the responding agencies, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross for their coordinated help throughout the night.