USF student creates jewelry sensor to detect drink-spiking drugs

The Brief A University of South Florida graduate student is developing a wearable sensor to detect drink-spiking drugs at social venues. The sensor is designed to look like everyday jewelry and alerts users through a smartphone app if drugs are detected. The founders hope to launch the product in 2028 ahead of the Summer Olympics.



A former University of South Florida beach volleyball player is developing jewelry with a sensor designed to warn people when dangerous drugs have been slipped into their drinks.

Wearable Drink Safety Innovation

What we know:

At 22 years old, University of South Florida graduate student Addison Bounds co-founded Elora Armor to create a small sensor hidden inside bracelets, bag charms and pendants.

Courtesy: Elora Armor

Inside The Technology

Dig deeper:

Bounds was inspired to act after hearing personal stories about drink spiking, including an assault on a close friend whose drink was drugged.

She created the technology to give people more confidence and personal control during nights out.

Courtesy: Elora Armor

The device uses electromagnetic sensors to test a drop of the drink for benzodiazepines, a class of drugs often linked to drink spiking, before sending an alert to a connected smartphone app.

Personal Safety Mission

What they're saying:

Bounds aims to empower potential victims and take proactive measures against harm.

"It's like a really rude awakening of like, wow, there are people that really intend to do harm and there isn't really anyone looking out for us except for ourselves," Bounds said.

Courtesy: Kiara Robichaud

Co-founder Kiara Robichaud is working alongside a dedicated team to develop the technology.

Robichaud hopes the product becomes part of a broader national effort to prevent drink spiking.

Future Product Launch

What's next:

The co-founders plan to release the product in January 2028, just before the Summer Olympics.

They also plan to expand the sensor line beyond initial jewelry designs.