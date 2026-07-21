USF student creates jewelry sensor to detect drink-spiking drugs
TAMPA, Fla. - A former University of South Florida beach volleyball player is developing jewelry with a sensor designed to warn people when dangerous drugs have been slipped into their drinks.
Wearable Drink Safety Innovation
What we know:
At 22 years old, University of South Florida graduate student Addison Bounds co-founded Elora Armor to create a small sensor hidden inside bracelets, bag charms and pendants.
Courtesy: Elora Armor
Inside The Technology
Dig deeper:
Bounds was inspired to act after hearing personal stories about drink spiking, including an assault on a close friend whose drink was drugged.
She created the technology to give people more confidence and personal control during nights out.
Courtesy: Elora Armor
The device uses electromagnetic sensors to test a drop of the drink for benzodiazepines, a class of drugs often linked to drink spiking, before sending an alert to a connected smartphone app.
Personal Safety Mission
What they're saying:
Bounds aims to empower potential victims and take proactive measures against harm.
"It's like a really rude awakening of like, wow, there are people that really intend to do harm and there isn't really anyone looking out for us except for ourselves," Bounds said.
Courtesy: Kiara Robichaud
Co-founder Kiara Robichaud is working alongside a dedicated team to develop the technology.
Robichaud hopes the product becomes part of a broader national effort to prevent drink spiking.
Future Product Launch
What's next:
The co-founders plan to release the product in January 2028, just before the Summer Olympics.
They also plan to expand the sensor line beyond initial jewelry designs.
The Source: Information in this story comes from interviews with Addison Bounds and Kira Robichaud, co-founders of Elora Armor, and reporting by FOX 13’s Jennifer Kveglis.