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USF student creates jewelry sensor to detect drink-spiking drugs

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published July 21, 2026 11:17 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 11:17 PM EDT
Jewelry detects date rape drugs
Jewelry detects date rape drugs

Jewelry detects date rape drugs

A former University of South Florida beach volleyball player is developing jewelry with a sensor designed to warn people when dangerous drugs have been slipped into their drinks. FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis reports. 

The Brief

    • A University of South Florida graduate student is developing a wearable sensor to detect drink-spiking drugs at social venues.
    • The sensor is designed to look like everyday jewelry and alerts users through a smartphone app if drugs are detected.
    • The founders hope to launch the product in 2028 ahead of the Summer Olympics.

TAMPA, Fla. - A former University of South Florida beach volleyball player is developing jewelry with a sensor designed to warn people when dangerous drugs have been slipped into their drinks.

Wearable Drink Safety Innovation

What we know:

At 22 years old, University of South Florida graduate student Addison Bounds co-founded Elora Armor to create a small sensor hidden inside bracelets, bag charms and pendants. 

Courtesy: Elora Armor

Inside The Technology

Dig deeper:

Bounds was inspired to act after hearing personal stories about drink spiking, including an assault on a close friend whose drink was drugged.

She created the technology to give people more confidence and personal control during nights out. 

Courtesy: Elora Armor

The device uses electromagnetic sensors to test a drop of the drink for benzodiazepines, a class of drugs often linked to drink spiking, before sending an alert to a connected smartphone app.

Personal Safety Mission

What they're saying:

Bounds aims to empower potential victims and take proactive measures against harm. 

"It's like a really rude awakening of like, wow, there are people that really intend to do harm and there isn't really anyone looking out for us except for ourselves," Bounds said.

Courtesy: Kiara Robichaud

Co-founder Kiara Robichaud is working alongside a dedicated team to develop the technology. 

Robichaud hopes the product becomes part of a broader national effort to prevent drink spiking.

Future Product Launch

What's next:

The co-founders plan to release the product in January 2028, just before the Summer Olympics. 

They also plan to expand the sensor line beyond initial jewelry designs. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from interviews with Addison Bounds and Kira Robichaud, co-founders of Elora Armor, and reporting by FOX 13’s Jennifer Kveglis.

TampaCrime and Public Safety