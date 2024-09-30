Firefighter hospitalized after battling fire at Hernando County home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a fire at a mobile home on Sunday night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said flames were shooting through the roof of the home off Sunshine Grove Road near Brooksville when crews arrived.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

According to fire officials, crews struggled to fight the flames because of obstructions to doors and windows, along with "a large amount of ammunition."

One firefighter went to the hospital for a "medical-related issue," HCFR said.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

No other injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

