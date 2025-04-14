Firefighter hospitalized after fire at East Tampa commercial facility

The Brief Tampa Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a commercial facility off of East Broadway Avenue Monday morning. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire at an East Tampa commercial facility Monday morning, according to first responders.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire, which happened in the 4000 block of East Broadway Avenue at 10:45 a.m. They said the commercial facility had smoke and fire coming from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Dense smoke spread throughout the building, which caused visibility inside to decrease, according to officials. Due to the size of the building, a "second alarm" was called, which helped responders get more firefighters assisting at the scene.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of getting to the scene. TFR said no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The firefighter that was hospitalized had minor injuries, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The east and westbound lanes of East Broadway Avenue were closed while first responders battled the blaze.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

