Alleged drunk driver crashes van into concrete median killing passenger

The Brief An alleged drunk driver was charged with DUI manslaughter after allegedly killing her passenger on the Selmon Expressway. The HCSO says both people involved had to be pulled from a burning van. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 78th Street North under the Selmon Crosstown Expressway.



An alleged drunk driver was arrested on Monday after Hillsborough County deputies said she crashed a car killing her passenger.

The HCSO says Maria Elena Menjivar, 51, crashed the van she was driving into a concrete median in the area of 78th Street North under the Selmon Crosstown Expressway.

Deputies said they received a 911 call reporting the crash just after 2:30 a.m.

Mugshot of Maria Elena Menjivar. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Menjivar and the passenger, Emilio Alfaro-Herrera, 54, were pulled from the burning car, according to deputies, before being brought to an area hospital. Herrera was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HCSO deputies say tests showed Menjivar’s blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.200, more than twice the legal limit.

Maria Elena Menjivar was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter.

What they're saying:

"There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "One reckless decision took an innocent life. This tragedy should remind us all how devastating the consequences of impaired driving can be. Our hearts go out to the victim's loved ones."

What's next:

HCSO says this is an active investigation, and more information will be provided if available.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: