Firefighters extinguish Spring Hill house fire while battling heavy rain and lightning, officials say

A Spring Hill home caught on fire Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Officials say HCFR responded to the home in the 2000 block of Haulover Ave just after 3:30 p.m. There were heavy fire conditions when firefighters arrived.

It took 45 minutes to get the blaze under control while firefighters battled heavy rains and lightning, according to first responders.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injures were reported and firefighters say the damage to the home rendered it untenable.

