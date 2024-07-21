Boil water notice issued in Bradenton after 'citywide' water outage

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, there were a number of callers reporting a widespread water outage in West Bradenton on Sunday morning.

According to Public Works, the water outage was citywide.

Officials say there was a citywide water outage because of a power outage at the city's Water Treatment Plant. According to authorities, there was low water pressure and outages across the city.

Police announced that the city's generators were running just after 9:30 a.m., but it may take a while to fully restore pressure.

The Public Works Department issued a 48-hour precautionary boil water notice to city water customers because of the power failure at the potable water pump distribution station, according to officials. Bradenton's potable water is safe to drink. Authorities say the boil water notice is just an extra safety measure.

