Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from Tampa house fire, crews say

Three dogs were rescued from a house fire that was started by an electric scooter on Friday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200 Block of E. 108th Avenue in North Tampa just before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke coming from a single-story home where three dogs were reportedly trapped inside, according to first responders.

Once firefighters entered the home, crews say they discovered multiple electric scooters scattered throughout the residence.

According to TFR, while searching the home for occupants and pets, several scooters were relocated to the front yard and one scooter unexpectedly caught on fire. Firefighters say they extinguished the flames and got the fire under control within ten minutes of arriving at the scene.

All three dogs were found uninjured, and they were reunited with the resident of the home, according to authorities.

Officials say there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

