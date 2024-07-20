1 hospitalized after manufactured home catches fire in Largo: Officials

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to Largo Fire Rescue, one person is in critical condition after a home caught on fire on Saturday morning.

Officials say just after 9:30 a.m., firefighters were sent to Shangri-La Manufactured Home Community on 249 Jasper St. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a manufactured home, according to authorities.

Crews say one person was removed from the home and the fire was extinguished.

The occupant was taken to the hospital, according to firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

