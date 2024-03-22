Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in grille of vehicle in North Port

First responders rescued a kitten after the animal got stuck in a vehicle's grille, according to North Port Fire Rescue.

The agency posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon, showing pictures of the rescue.

North Port Fire Rescue is now searching for the kitten's owner after learning it does not belong to the owner of the car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: North Port Fire Rescue

Anyone who may know where the kitten came from is being asked to call Sarasota County Animal Service at 941-861-9501.