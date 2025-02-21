Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025: Here’s what to know before heading to the races

The Brief The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025 races are being held on February 28–March 2, 2025. A 5K race and a party in the park will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025. If you can’t make it down to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, FOX 13 will broadcast it, beginning at noon on Sunday, March 2.



For a few days, the streets of St. Petersburg will roar with the sound of race cars for the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Downtown streets and the runway of Albert Whitted Airport will transform into a 1.8 mile, 14-turn street racing circuit that will draw about 200,000 fans.

When is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025?

Date/Time/Location:

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2025 races are being held on February 28–March 2, 2025, in the areas surrounding the Duke Energy Centers for the Arts and Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg.

5K Run

Date/Time/Location:

Thursday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg

Runners and walkers can ‘race on the track’ and raise money for the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

The start/finish line will be on Bayshore Drive NE, on the water side of North Straub Park. The race will follow a route through Downtown St. Petersburg on the Firestone Grand Prix track.

Registration is $40 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 and will increase to $50 on race day.

Click here for more information.

INDYCAR Party in the Park

Date/Time/Location:

Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-7 p.m., North Straub Park, between Bayshore Dr. NE and Beach Dr. NE along the waterfront.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets vary from $30 to $130 for a single adult ticket depending on the day and where you want to sit.

However, there are 3-day ticket deals and specials for children.

Click here for tickets.

Where to park for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Parking will be available at Tropicana Field in lots 6 and 7 for $30 a day.

All permanent public, on-street accessible spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional on-street accessible spaces available on the north side of Central Avenue between 1st Street and 2nd Street.

The SouthCore and USF St. Pete garages and Tropicana Field lots provide accessible parking at the prevailing rate.

The USF St. Pete garage is recommended for those with limited mobility wishing to enter the 5th Avenue South gate (Gate 5) and the SouthCore garage is recommended for those who want to enter the 1st Avenue South gate (Gate 1). Parking fee at SouthCore Garage is $25 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Free shuttle:

There will be a free shuttle service from Tropicana Field to the race course. The shuttle will pick passengers up on 10th Street South and drop off at Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South. City parking garages will be $30 a day.

Shuttle Hours of Service- Vehicles running continuously:

Friday, February 28 from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

SunRunner:

PSTA’s SunRunner will be running during the Grand Prix.

It will take riders to Gate 1 with a stop at 1st Ave. N. and 1st Ave S. just outside of Gate 5, with a stop within walking distance.

There will be discounted fares available for those attending the Grand Prix.

Riders are encouraged to download the Flamingo Fares App and create an account using the promo code CREW at checkout to bring up to four people for $3.

Note: the promo code is case-sensitive.

Cross Bay Ferry:

The Cross Bay Ferry will be open during normal scheduled hours, but parking at Port St. Pete will not be available. Riders can park at the USF St. Pete parking garage or other public parking locations.

Getting to and from the ferry

Vehicles will be restricted at 6th Ave. S and 2nd St. S from entering the area during race weekend.

Ride-share can drop off on 2nd St. S between 6th Ave. and 5th Ave.

Downtown Looper : Looper Service to Cross Bay Ferry (8th Ave.) There will be no parking onsite of ferry passengers

SunRunner : Nearest stop is at 3rd St. S between 6th Ave. and 5th Ave. S

What roads are closed for the St. Pete Grand Prix?

During the Grand Prix weekend events, the following nearby roads will be closed:

6th Ave. S, 5th Ave. S, 4th Ave. S, and 2nd Ave. S of 2nd St. will all be closed.

1st Ave. S and Central Ave. SE of 1st Street will be closed.

Bayshore Drive south of 2nd Ave. NE will be closed except for traffic accessing Demens Landing.

How to watch the race

If you can’t make it down to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, FOX 13 will broadcast it, beginning at noon on Sunday, March 2.

