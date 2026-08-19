First graders find senior friends at Cambridge Christian’s First Chapel

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The Brief High school seniors at Cambridge Christian School walked first grade students into their first campus chapel service Wednesday morning. The annual tradition pairs older students with young elementary buddies to mentor them throughout the entire school year. The mentorship connection comes full circle in the spring when first-graders escort graduating seniors to their final chapel.



First grade students at Cambridge Christian School did not walk into their first chapel alone Wednesday morning.

Cambridge Christian mentorship program

What we know:

Each student entered hand in hand with a high school senior who will serve as a mentor throughout the school year.

Known as First Chapel, the annual tradition brings together the oldest and youngest students on campus. Seniors meet their first grade buddies, sit with them during chapel and help them learn more about life at Cambridge Christian.

For senior Ja’nae Golden, the moment was years in the making. "My buddy is the cutest little girl in the world," Golden said. "She came running up to me. She was like, ‘I was so excited to meet you.’"

After chapel, the students spent time talking and playing together on school grounds.

The connection will continue throughout the year. Seniors will read with their buddies, answer questions, play games and serve as positive role models.

Senior Judah Johnson said the relationships could last well beyond graduation. "Those students are still going to remember who we were and the impact that we had on their lives," Johnson said.

The tradition comes full circle in the spring.

The same first-graders will walk the seniors into their final chapel before graduation, giving the younger students a chance to support the mentors who welcomed them at the start of the year.

Cambridge Christian calls the tradition part of its "Lancer Legacy," which emphasizes faith, mentorship and community across its K through 12 campus.