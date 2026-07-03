First public hearing on proposed large-scale data center moratorium scheduled for Monday in Lakeland

The Brief Lakeland city leaders will discuss a proposed Lakeland data center moratorium Monday to halt massive tech infrastructure growth. The proposed 12-month temporary pause comes after intense public outcry regarding local environmental and utility impacts. A massive 550,000-square-foot project is currently on hold while the developer reviews initial municipal requirements.



Lakeland officials are preparing to review a 12-month moratorium on large-scale computing facilities following heavy community pushback against a massive development project. The first public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday morning at city hall.

Lakeland data center moratorium

What we know:

City officials will hold a public hearing Monday at 9 a.m. at Lakeland City Hall to discuss the 12-month pause. A second public hearing is scheduled for July 20.

The city attorney will present findings on how to define large-scale facilities and examine regulations used by neighboring jurisdictions. During an agenda study last month, Commissioner Guy LaLonde noted the pause gives leaders time to research infrastructure capacity, noise pollution, traffic, and water demands.

Project Swan environmental impacts

The backstory:

Public tension escalated over Project Swan, a proposed 550,000-square-foot facility near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road. Neighbors quickly voiced concerns about heavy energy consumption, water usage, and the impact on local wildlife.

Lakeland leaders directed city staff in June to draft the freeze ordinance following this community backlash. The developer has since paused the project to evaluate the city's initial demands.

Lakeland community petition demands

What they're saying:

Residents want absolute transparency before any massive tech developments move forward. Local resident Ashton Sharrett launched an online petition urging city leaders to pass the temporary ban.

"The moratorium is to tell them, 'Hey, this area is not for your picking.' We can choose when you come here, if and when we do that — not the other way around. That's the goal," Sharrett said.

LaLonde emphasized that taking a step back protects the community.

"I believe that if we don't take the time to hit the pause button to ensure we're addressing this fairly, and considering not only the developers' concerns — without prejudice — but also our citizens of Lakeland..." he said.

Defining large scale facilities

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared the exact guidelines the city attorney will use to define these facilities. It remains unclear if the Project Swan developers will modify their plans or completely abandon the location.