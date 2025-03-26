Fish left on Florida roadway creates stinky situation for drivers

The Brief Fish dropped from a vehicle smeared across a stretch of U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday. Police say they're not sure exactly where the fish came from or how it ended up falling out of a vehicle.



A busy road in South Florida became unbearable for some drivers after a large amount of fish was dropped onto the highway, causing police to put out a warning about the strong odor.

What we know:

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, fish was left scattered along a stretch of U.S. 27 on Tuesday evening after falling out of a vehicle.

Fire rescue crews responded to hose down the pavement, police said, with the agency urging drivers to put their windows up if they planned to drive through the area.

What we don't know:

It's not known where exactly the fish came from, with police only saying it fell out of an unknown vehicle.

