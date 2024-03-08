Five new chimps swing into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes five new chimpanzees to its existing troop of two.

The new troop is made up of three males and two females ranging in age from 9 to 28-years-old.

The chimps will enjoy a half-acre habitat, filled with climbing structures and hammocks, while visitors can check them out through various windows into the exhibit.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Several times each day, guests can see keepers working with the new troop in training sessions. These sessions stimulate the chimpanzees mentally while also allowing keepers to get to know each animal individually and build their bond.

