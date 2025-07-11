Florida Python Challenge kicks off Friday. Here's what to know

The Brief The annual Florida Python Challenge runs from July 11-20. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the goal is to raise awareness about the Burmese python’s serious threat to wildlife. Participants can win a share of $25,000 in prizes by removing the invasive species.



The annual Florida Python Challenge starts Friday in South Florida, and participants can win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Big picture view:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District, which are hosting the challenge, say the goal is to raise awareness about the invasive species, and help protect native wildlife by removing Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem.

The FWC says it encourages people to remove and humanely kill invasive pythons from private lands whenever possible, but over the next 10 days, it becomes a competition.

In a file photo, Donna Kalil, a python hunter who removes invasive Burmese pythons, shows a recent catch at a service plaza near Miami on April 23, 2021. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The person who removes the most pythons will win $10,000. There are also cash prizes for the most and longest pythons removed in three different categories, including novice, professional and military categories.

The competition spans across eight locations in South Florida, including the addition of Everglades National Park this year. You can’t use dogs, drones, traps or firearms in the challenge , but air guns are allowed.

In order to participate, you have to register at FLPythonChallenge.org and take the required online training.

Dig deeper:

According to the FWC, Burmese pythons are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to more than 100 eggs at a time.

Since the year 2000, more than 23,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from Florida’s environment. The U.S. Geological Survey says the reptiles have contributed to massive declines in small mammal populations in the area.

There are year-round python removal opportunities on 32 Commission-managed lands, the FWC says. Burmese pythons can also be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowners' permission. No permit or hunting license is required.

The 10-day competition runs from July 11-20.