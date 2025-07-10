Missing Child Alert: Search underway for 6-year-old last seen in New Port Richey

The Brief Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 6-year-old last seen in New Port Richey. He was last seen at around 8:45 p.m. in the Ross Lane area. Anyone with information on where the 6-year-old is should call (727) 847-8102 and choose option 7. Tips can also be made online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.



Investigators are searching for a missing 6-year-old last seen in New Port Richey Thursday evening.

What we know:

He was last seen at around 8:45 p.m. in the Ross Lane area in New Port Richey, according to officials. Since the Pasco Sheriff's Office released information on the missing child, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide Missing Child Alert.

The sheriff's office said 6-year-old Cory Chester, who is considered missing/endangered, is four feet tall, around 40 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt that reads, "Forest Lake Elementary," and a pull-up diaper.

Pictured: Cory Chester. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No other information was provided by law enforcement on the child's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where the 6-year-old is should call (727) 847-8102 and choose option 7 or call 911. Tips can also be made online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.