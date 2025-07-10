Former USF football player buys, transforms troubled Tampa apartment complex

The Brief The former Holly Court Apartments in Tampa are seeing new life under the ownership of Tampa non-profit leader Mark Oliver. Oliver has rebranded the complex as Olive Apartments and implemented sweeping safety and quality-of-life improvements. Tenants said the changes have been transformative after years of issues.



A troubled Tampa apartment complex is undergoing a dramatic transformation thanks to a former college football player with a passion for people.

What we know:

Mark Oliver, a former USF football player and founder of the Specially Fit Foundation, purchased the troubled Holly Court Apartments in June for $3.6 million. In less than two weeks, he's installed a 36-camera security system, renovated living spaces, and rebranded the complex as the Olive Apartments — a name reflecting his mission of peace and community.

READ: These cities are the best and worst for renters in 2025, study shows

"I was like, what a great opportunity," Oliver said, "not just to revitalize the community, but also make it a safer place for our community."

The complex drew headlines in 2022 after mass evictions led to public outcry and protests. Since then, it has changed hands several times, with conditions deteriorating further, according to tenants.

"It was just drug alley. It was terrible," one resident said.

MORE: Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in 2025, report shows

Now, tenants said the change is night and day.

"I’m so glad to be living with somebody that I know I’m safe," said Sara Kammeraad, a tenant.

"I gotta say, thank God for [Oliver]," added Joan McCray. "It’s amazing that he’s here for us."

The backstory:

Oliver said he didn’t purchase the complex as a business venture. He bought it through his non-profit, meaning proceeds from the apartments will support his foundation’s work, which Oliver said helps people with developmental delays live healthier, fuller lives.

READ: Tampa Bay lands in Top 20 Cities People Are Leaving in 2025: PODS' May study

Oliver said he’s helped thousands find physical and emotional strength through his organization. Now, he’s applying that same energy to his neighborhood.

"Just because something isn’t in the greatest neighborhood," Oliver said, "doesn’t mean it can’t be safe."

What they're saying:

"You got cameras going up everywhere, all the way down the line," said tenant Dewayne Williams, who said he's noticed an immediate decrease in drug crime. "All the drug dealers, they've gone somewhere else and moved, because it's not the spot for them."

Oliver hosted a Resident Appreciation Day on Thursday to celebrate the progress and thank tenants for sticking with the community. Most of all, he wants to continue showing his neighbors they matter.

"It’s just how we should all live," Oliver said. "We should all have that quality of life."

What's next:

With rents expected to stay around $1,000, Oliver said he plans to keep the apartments affordable and accessible. He hopes to have all units filled by early August.