Missing Hillsborough County teen rescued from 2 suspected human traffickers

A missing 15-year-old girl has been located, and two suspected human traffickers are behind bars following a joint operation between the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Lakeland Police Department.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, detectives with the Human Trafficking Section believed they saw a missing teen from Hillsborough County in suspicious adult escort advertisements they were proactively monitoring.

On June 24, 2025, detectives found the teen and took her to a safe location during an undercover operation in Lakeland.

At the scene, detectives identified Terrance Whitfield Jr., 22, who was with the victim, and identified him as the teen’s trafficker.

Detectives said he had an active warrant for failure to appear- driving while license suspended.

Investigators said convicted felon Brittany Armstrong, 36, had been conspiring with Whitfield to exploit the juvenile.

According to investigators, she assisted in posting the girl in online adult escort advertisements to benefit from her financially. Detectives said Whitfield would then communicate with sex buyers, arrange commercial sexual encounters, act as security during the meetings, and collect the proceeds from the acts.

On June 27, 2025, detectives arrested Armstrong, who had a firearm at the time of her arrest.

Armstrong was charged with commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18).

Whitfield was charged with human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18), deriving support from proceeds of prostitution and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

What they're saying:

"This young girl was exploited and abused by individuals who viewed her as nothing more than a way to make money. Let me be clear, anyone who preys on children will be found, arrested, and held accountable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lakeland Police Department for their outstanding partnership. Because of their collaboration and the relentless work of our Human Trafficking Section, we were able to rescue a child from an unthinkable situation."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information about this case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8000.