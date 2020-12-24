Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 9:45 PM EST, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Flight radar captures pre-Christmas air travel over United States

Published 
Updated just in
Travel News
Storyful

Animation shows pre Christmas travel over US

Courtesy Flightradar24 via Storyful

A Flightradar24 animation shows pre-Christmas air traffic over North America, including the continental United States and parts of Canada and Mexico on the morning of December 23.

The CDC has recommended "postponing travel and staying home" during the holiday season, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

Passenger figures from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for December 22 showed a steep decline in pre-holiday air travel compared to 2019, but a rise over earlier periods this year.

Crowded airports were reported throughout the United States this week, including in North Carolina and Arizona.

The animation provided by Flightradar24 offers a snapshot of flight traffic, between the hours of 6 am and 12 pm EST on Wednesday.