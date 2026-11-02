Flooding rain drenches Highlands County before cooler, drier fall air arrives
TAMPA, Fla. - Persistent downpours dumped more than a foot of rain across parts of Highlands County on Monday, triggering an active flood watch until 3 p.m. as emergency officials monitor rising water levels.
Highlands County flood watch
What we know:
A flood watch remains in effect across Highlands County until 3 p.m. Monday after localized rainfall totals topped 12 inches.
Showers and soaking rain bands will persist across central Florida neighborhoods through early afternoon before drying conditions develop from mid-afternoon onward.
A strong cold front will push through the state late Thursday into early Friday, sweeping away the tropical moisture. That boundary will usher in much drier air, noticeable drops in humidity and noticeably cooler morning temperatures across the region starting this weekend and continuing into next week.
Lingering road impacts
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed the full extent of structural damage or announced specific road closures across Highlands County.
Officials have also not yet detailed whether emergency shelters will need to open for displaced residents.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills, National Weather Service weather monitoring alerts, and county emergency advisories.