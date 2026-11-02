Flooding rain drenches Highlands County before cooler, drier fall air arrives

The Brief Highlands County faces widespread street flooding after more than 12 inches of heavy rain drenched communities across the area. A National Weather Service flood watch remains active through 3 p.m. Monday as persistent rain bands gradually taper off. A strong cold front arriving late Thursday will clear out the lingering tropical moisture and drop weekend humidity levels.



Persistent downpours dumped more than a foot of rain across parts of Highlands County on Monday, triggering an active flood watch until 3 p.m. as emergency officials monitor rising water levels.

Highlands County flood watch

What we know:

A flood watch remains in effect across Highlands County until 3 p.m. Monday after localized rainfall totals topped 12 inches.

Showers and soaking rain bands will persist across central Florida neighborhoods through early afternoon before drying conditions develop from mid-afternoon onward.

A strong cold front will push through the state late Thursday into early Friday, sweeping away the tropical moisture. That boundary will usher in much drier air, noticeable drops in humidity and noticeably cooler morning temperatures across the region starting this weekend and continuing into next week.

Lingering road impacts

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the full extent of structural damage or announced specific road closures across Highlands County.

Officials have also not yet detailed whether emergency shelters will need to open for displaced residents.