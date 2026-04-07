Florida Aquarium gets donated AquaFence flood barrier to protect 20,000 animals from hurricanes

The Brief AquaFence is donating one of its systems to the Florida Aquarium to protect the Tampa facility and its 20,000 animals from future hurricanes. The donation comes after Tampa General Hospital successfully used the exact same system to stay open and perform 30 surgeries during Hurricane Helene. The company, AquaFence, is also in the process of moving its headquarters to downtown Tampa.



AquaFence is donating one of its systems to the Florida Aquarium to protect the waterfront facility and its 20,000 animals from future hurricanes.

Officials tell FOX 13 the goal is to get it installed by the end of this hurricane season.

"The conservation work that we do is extremely important. Think of us kind of like Noah's Ark in many ways," said Roger Germann, president and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. "We want to protect these animals because some of these are on the front lines of species survival, and it's really, really important."

The backstory:

The project includes financial support from Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Strategic Property Partners (SPP).

TGH knows exactly how successful the AquaFence can be.

"We conducted 30 surgeries through Hurricane Helene, including one kidney transplant surgery to a patient that needed to be transplanted that night," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "The hospital never stopped functioning, never stopped providing care for this community in big part because we were protected by the AquaFence."

By the numbers:

The barrier arrives at a critical time for The Florida Aquarium – which, during the 2024 hurricanes, moved some animals to higher floors for protection. The facility currently houses 20,000 animals and draws around one million visitors a year.

Furthermore, the aquarium is continuing its $45 million expansion, which will bring puffins, California sea lions, and more penguins to Tampa.

But it’s not just animals – critical research and conservation work also happen inside the facility.

"It also makes perfect business sense for us to remain open so that we can fulfill our purpose, our shared purpose, at the end of the day," Germann said. "Only AquaFence can provide that type of protection for us. So, we're extremely grateful for that."

Local perspective:

It’s not just new animals putting down roots in the Bay Area. AquaFence itself is also in the process of moving its headquarters to downtown Tampa.

"So eventually, it was natural for us to choose Tampa. So, we opened in May last year — we opened our office on Water Street here in Tampa. So, it was an easy decision. And we're extremely proud and happy to be there right now," said Patrik Hansson, chief revenue officer at AquaFence.