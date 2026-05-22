St. Pete shooting in Childs Park neighborhood leaves 1 hospitalized: Police

The Brief St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting in the Childs Park neighborhood that occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South. One person was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released. Detectives remain on scene, and officials have not yet shared details on a motive or any suspects.



Police are investigating a St. Petersburg shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday evening, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

What we know:

SPD says the shooting happened in the Childs Park neighborhood shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South.

According to police, one person was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for treatment.

Detectives remain on scene investigating.

What we don't know:

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released. Police have not yet released additional details about what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.