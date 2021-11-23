Florida Aquarium employee's pet turkey visits ahead of Thanksgiving

A majestic pet turkey took a field trip to The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, checking out the array of fish and marine life.

"As a part of its world-class animal care, The Florida Aquarium regularly provides enrichment to its animal ambassadors," the aquarium wrote, adding that pelicans, whistling ducks, and other animals have swung by for visits.

"The idea inspired a visit from another feathered friend in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Thanks to an aquarium team member and their beloved pet, a Bourbon Red turkey, the aquarium is helping to spread holiday cheer."

This video, which the aquarium said was taken on November 22, shows the handsome bird sauntering through the aquarium displays.

Credit: The Florida Aquarium via Storyful